UK to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks past a statue of the Beatles, as new measures across the region are set to come into force in Liverpool, England. A half-million people in the city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combatting the pandemic. The government said in a statement Tuesday that testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combatting the pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, the government said that testing would begin later this week at sites throughout the city using various technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less.

Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Through a partnership between Liverpool City Council, NHS Test, and Trace and Ministry of Defence, the government would provide the tests.

The government said approximately 2,000 military personnel on Thursday would help plan the logistics and deliver tests.

“Anyone who tests positive, using either a lateral flow test or an existing swab test, must self-isolate along with their household immediately, and their contacts will be traced,” officials stated in the press release.

The government said anyone who tests – and contacts required to self-isolate – will be entitled to the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment.

On Monday, 18,950 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded in the UK, the BBC reported.