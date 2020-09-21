UK raises COVID-19 alert level, warning of high transmission

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak Britain

A member of staff stands at the entrance to a coronavirus testing centre in Newham, east London, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief medical officers have raised the nation’s official COVID-19 alert level, meaning the virus is in general circulation and the transmission is high.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say cases are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially.”

They say they are acting on the advice of the Joint Biosecurity Center and raising the level from three to four, the second-highest level.

Chief Scientific Officer Patrick Vallance warned that without further action, the U.K. could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October, the BBC reports. He said that would likely lead to about 200 deaths per day.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said infection rates are rising among all of the nation’s age groups and said it’s not acceptable for people to ignore health guidelines to engage in risky activity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further curbs Tuesday to slow the spread of the virus.

Britain already has the worst virus death toll in Europe.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast