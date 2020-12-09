UK investigating potential allergic reactions to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

LONDON — U.K. regulators say people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the U.K.’s National Health Service in England said Wednesday that health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

He says the agency has advised, on a precautionary basis, that “people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination.”

Powis added that both people are recovering well.

Dr. June Raine, head of the U.K.’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, told Parliament on Wednesday that the reactions were not seen in clinical trials for the drug.

“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” Raine said, according to the Associated Press. “But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.

The FDA is currently weighing whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities