U.S. records 6 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins University reported that the U.S. had recorded its 6 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 — another grim milestone in a pandemic that continues to ravage the country like no other nation across the planet.

Though the daily number of new cases has fallen in recent days, the U.S. still has more than 2 million more confirmed cases than any other country. The U.S. also has the most COVID-19 deaths with more than 180,000.

Despite falling case numbers, the U.S. is still reporting more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day — which currently ranks as the second-highest in the world, behind India.

For the past month, deaths per day linked to COVID-19 have held fairly consistent, peaking at 1,000 per day while falling to a few hundred on weekends. The U.S. currently ranks fourth among all countries with about 56 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people.

According to a model produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington — a model often cited by the White House — a projected 300,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by December if current policies remain in place.