Tuesday marks highest 1-day COVID-19 death toll since August in U.S.

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,293 people in the U.S. on Tuesday died due to the coronavirus.

Forbes reports that those lives lost on Tuesday were the nation’s highest one-day total since Aug. 19, when 1,295 Americans perished.

Johns Hopkins University also reported on Wednesday that 39,617 Americans tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 6,627,276 people have contracted the virus in the US.

196,691 people in the U.S. have died of the virus, as of Wednesday.