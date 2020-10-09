Trump reportedly signs off on $1.8 trillion virus relief package

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for an additional coronavirus aid package were abruptly halted last week by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump has reportedly signed off on a $1.8 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

According to CNN, two sources with knowledge of the decision said the offer would be presented to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to the Associated Press, a GOP aide familiar said Pelosi’s most recent public offer was about $2.2 trillion.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for more than 30 minutes Friday afternoon, the AP reported.

But according to Pelosi’s spokesman, the newest offer doesn’t “include an agreement on a national strategy for testing, tracing and other efforts to contain the spread of the virus,” the New York Times reported.

News of Trump signing off on a new stimulus relief plan comes just days after announcing he wasn’t negotiating for a new COVID-19 relief bill until after the elections.