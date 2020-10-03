Doctor says Trump ‘not yet out of the woods’

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is shown in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s main doctor says in a health update that the medical team treating the president is “cautiously optimistic,” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

Watch Dr. Conley give update on Trump’s health:



The latest assessment came Saturday night from Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley. He reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.

Medical experts say the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, can become more dangerous as the body responds to the infection over time.

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days. In a video Saturday from his hospital quarters, Trump says he is feeling better and hopes to “be back soon.”

Susan Walsh/AP Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital.

Dr. Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital Saturday morning.

Conley added that Trump was “72 hours into his diagnosis now,” so Saturday was the “most critical in determining the course of this illness.”

Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning.

He said that Trump’s symptoms, including cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”

Dr. Brian Garabaldi said that Trump received an injection of Remdesivir yesterday and will be taking that over the next five days.

“The plan for today since he is doing well is to encourage him to eat and drink and stay hydrated and be up out of bed and working and doing the things that he needs to do to get well,” Dr. Garabaldi said.

Dr. Conley explained why President Trump was on Remdesivir instead of antibodies.

“Remdesivir works differently than antibodies,” Dr. Conley stated. “We are maximizing all aspects of his care, attacking the virus in a multipronged approach. I did not want to hold anything back if there was any possibility that it would add value to his care and expert at his return, I wanted to take it. The team agreed.”

Dr. Sean Dooley, Pulmonary Critical Care, said during the press conference that they were monitoring President Trump’s cardiac function, his kidney, and lower functions and they were all normal. He added that Trump did not have any difficulty breathing and was walking around the White House unit upstairs.

“He is in good spirits,” said Dr. Dooley. “As we completing rounds this morning, the quote he left us with was, ‘I feel like I could walk out of here today.’ That was very encouraging from him.”

On Saturday, Trump posted a new video statement from Walter Reed hospital, thanking those who wished him well.

He added that the next few days would be vital in determining the severity of his case of COVID-19.

In the video, Trump said he was told to stay “locked up” in the White House, but he did not want to do that.

“I can’t do that,” Trump said. “I had to be out front. This is America, this is the United States, this is the greatest country in the world, this is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe.”