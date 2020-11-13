Travelers to California, Oregon, Washington told to quarantine for 14 days

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, announced Monday that they will work together to re-open their economies while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Visiting family on the West Coast for Thanksgiving weekend is about to be more challenging as the governors of three West Coast states are advising travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The quarantine recommendation that was issued on Friday applies to both interstate and international travelers, according to a joint statement from the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.

In addition to the quarantine advisory, the governors are recommending their residents to limit interactions to people within their household.

The quarantine advisory does not apply to those traveling for essential purposes such as work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the per capita spread of COVID-19 among the three West Coast states are among the lowest in the country. But like the rest of the country, the three states have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.