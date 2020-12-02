The US reported about 2,500 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest number since May

Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The U.S. reported 2,473 deaths caused by COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of deaths linked to the virus in a single day since the height of the pandemic in May.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, the nearly 2,500 deaths are the most the U.S. has seen since May 7 — the deadliest day of the pandemic thus far, when 2,769 COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Tuesday also marked the sixth-deadliest day since the pandemic began.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 have been on the rise since October — though the 7-day rolling average of deaths linked to the virus has dipped in recent days, likely due to a lack of reports from the Thanksgiving holiday. From Oct. 1 to Dec. 1, the 7-day average of reported COVID-19 deaths has more than doubled from 705 to 1,520.

The rise in deaths mirrors a frightening rise in COVID-19 cases. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. has recorded at least 100,000 new cases of the virus every day since Nov. 3. Since that time, the rolling 7-day average of new cases has nearly doubled from about 85.000 a day to about 159,000 a day.

And health experts expect deaths and caseloads to further increase in the coming weeks. Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, says the U.S. finds itself in a “very dangerous place” following the Thanksgiving holiday. She says anyone who attended a Thanksgiving gathering last week should assume they are infected with COVID-19 and take appropriate precautions.

With more than a million Americans boarding airplanes on Sunday alone following the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts fear cases will skyrocket in the coming days.

They also expect hospitals — already overtaxed by current COVID-19 caseloads — to admit even more patients with the virus. Currently, the COVID Tracking Project reports that 99,000 Americans are hospitalized with the virus, forcing some facilities to institute overflow areas.