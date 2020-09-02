The Rock says he and his family have recovered from COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dwayne Johnson, known by his nickname “The Rock,” announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said in the video that he, his wife and his two infant daughters tested positive for the virus, but have since recovered.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he said. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

Johnson added, “We have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I am counting my blessings.”

In a video to his fans, Johnson encouraged the public to wear a mask, build up the immune system and be strict about having gatherings.

Johnson said that his family has been fighting the virus for the last two and a half to three weeks.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it,” he told his fans.