Teachers union calling for masks to be worn at all times in school

Coronavirus

by: WKBW Staff

The teachers’ union says it will release a letter to the state Department of Health calling for revised school reopening guidance.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State United Teachers are holding a press conference on Thursday calling for a strengthened statewide mask mandate in schools, which includes masks to be worn at all times in school.

“The governor has said — and we agree — that parents and educators must be confident in their school district’s reopening plan in order for this to work,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said.

“As we hear of disparate mask procedures and other issues in reopening plans across the state, it’s clear that the state must step in. Making masks mandatory at all times is one step toward helping address the reservations that still exist regarding reopening school buildings.”

The union says the only time masks are not needed are for appropriate break periods and in cases of medical accommodation.

