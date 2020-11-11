Teachers in Pennsylvania demanding virtual learning as COVID-19 cases surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The largest teachers union in Pennsylvania is demanding that school districts in nearly two dozen counties with the worst coronavirus outbreaks have students temporarily learn from home.

State officials recommend virtual instruction in counties with a “substantial” level of community transmission. There are 23 such counties at present.

But some Pennsylvania districts have gone their own way, offering classroom instruction or using a hybrid model in which students go to school part-time and learn from home part-time.

With winter about to set in, the Pennsylvania State Education Association said Wednesday it’s time for schools to heed public health advice on remote instruction.

In a letter, the union said, “It is absolutely unacceptable for any school district to disregard the advice of medical professionals and scientists during a pandemic and put the safety of students, staff, and their families at risk.”

