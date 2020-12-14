Target extends holiday shopping hours, reduces hours for seniors

Coronavirus

Retail giant Target announced on Monday that they are giving out more than $70 million in bonuses to frontline employees ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)

As Christmas approaches, Target is extending its store hours for holiday shoppers.

On its website in its FAQ section, Target said most of its stores would open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. leading up to the holiday.

But on Christmas Eve, stores will close at 8 p.m. Target is closed on Christmas Day.

The retail store says hours can vary, so check the store locator before you head out.

The company also announced that special hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers have also changed.

According to Target, stores will open an hour early, but only on Tuesdays. Target added that if there are no “vulnerable guests” waiting to shop, the store could open to everyone, but that’s being left up to the store leaders.

