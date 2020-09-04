Surgeon General says coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 unlikely

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

As states prepare to assist in distributing potential coronavirus vaccines by November 1, Surgeon General Jerome Adams doubted a vaccine would be ready so soon.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, Adams said a Nov. 1 vaccine was “possible, but not probable.”

Last week, the federal government asked states to be prepared to begin assisting in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the public this fall.

The memo signed by CDC head Robert Redfield told governors that the federal government has contracted with the McKesson Corporation to assist in distributing the vaccine to local and state health departments, medical facilities, doctor officers, and other vaccine providers.

So why is the government getting states ready for a vaccine on November 1 even if it’s unlikely a vaccine will be approved by then?

“It’s not contradictory information,” Adams told Good Morning America. “We’ve always said that we’re hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.”

“We want to make sure states are available to distribute it,” he added.

While there is urgency for both public health and economic reasons for a vaccine, some experts have expressed concern over the speed of a vaccine and whether the expedited timeline is long enough to demonstrate efficacy. Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC News on Wednesday that he believes a “safe and effective” vaccine could be ready by the end of the year.

“I believe that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year, that we will feel comfortable that we do have a safe and effective vaccine,” he told NBC News.

On Monday, a third vaccine candidate entered “Phase 3” trials in the US. AstraZeneca is testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for 30,000 participants. The AstraZeneca vaccine would come in two separate doses, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Even though a vaccine could be ready by year’s end, trials will be expected to continue for over a year to monitor for possible side effects.

According to the FDA, a typical Phase 3 trial would take one to three years.

“NIH is committed to supporting several Phase 3 vaccine trials to increase the odds that one or more will be effective in preventing COVID-19 and put us on the road to recovery from this devastating pandemic,” said NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. “We also know that preventing this disease could require multiple vaccines and we’re investing in those that we believe have the greatest potential for success.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump reiterated that a vaccine would be ready soon.

“We have tremendous, tremendous talent, some tremendous scientists, and they’re right there, and I think you’re going to hear some very good news,” Trump said.

