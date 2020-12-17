Sun Belt title game among Top 25 college football games called off this weekend

Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU.

Eight college football games scheduled this weekend have been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. Among them, the championship game between unbeaten Coastal Carolina and Top 25 Louisiana-Lafayette was called off.

The Sun Belt Conference canceled the contest because of a positive COVID-19 test from a member of Coastal Carolina, which resulted in an entire position group being forced to quarantine in order to follow protocol.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

Coastal Carolina defeated Louisiana in October by a 30-27 margin.

Of the eight college football games canceled this weekend, five include a Top 25 team.

The upcoming college football weekend features several big matchups that will determine the four teams that will be invited to the College Football Playoff. As of now, the top seven teams are still slated to play this weekend.

Here is a list of the games canceled this weekend:

Vanderbilt vs No. 8 Georgia

Purdue vs No. 11 Indiana

No. 19 Louisiana vs No. 12 Coastal Carolina

Michigan vs No. 16 Iowa

Georgia Tech vs No. 18 Miami

Arizona vs California

UL-Monroe vs Tulane

SMU vs UTSA

