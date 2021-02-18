Stunning study shows US life expectancy dropped a full year in first half of 2020

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, gravedigger Thomas Cortez watches as a refrigerated trailer is delivered to keep pace with a surge of bodies arriving for burials, mostly those who died from coronavirus, at the Hebrew Free Burial Association’s cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped by a staggering full year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths.

The life expectancy dropped from 78.8 years for the average American in 2019 to 77.8 years for the first half of 2020. Health officials expect the trend to worsen once numbers for the full year are available.

The CDC says the nation has not seen such a big decline since World War II.

People of color suffered the biggest impact in mortality changes. Black people lost nearly three years of life expectancy, falling from 74.7 years to 72 years, and Hispanics lost nearly two years from 81.8 years to 79.9 years.

Statistics show that Black and Hispanic people are contracting and dying of the virus at higher rates than other Americans, as the pandemic has further exacerbated inequalities that were already inherent in the U.S. health system.