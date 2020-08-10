Study: Nearly 100K kids tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks of July

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WXYZ) — Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

According to the report, 97,078 kids tested positive for coronavirus between July 16 and July 30, which is nearly 1/3 of the total confirmed cases of children in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

The report found that around 338,000 children tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Over the last two weeks of July, the number of positive tests increased 40%.

According to the report, the academy looked at state numbers that were considered children. The age ranges vary by state. In Alabama, the report found child cases included anyone 24 and younger.

It comes as school districts in many states are determining whether or not to resume in-person classes.

The states with the largest increase include Alaska, Idaho, Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma.

This story originally reported by Max White on wxyz.com.