Stay-at-home order issued in Los Angeles as coronavirus cases surge

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Stay-at-home order issued in Los Angeles as coronavirus cases surge

A sign posted reads “Covid-19 Update. Effective Inmediately. No Cash Accepted at Exits,” at a Los Angeles International Airport main parking lot in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued travel advisories Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, urging people entering their states or returning from outside the states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said. The advisories urge people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local, a statement said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles County has announced a stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation’s most populous county.

The three-week order takes effect Monday but it stops short of a full shutdown on non-essential businesses, allowing indoor retail to operate at 20% capacity. It comes as the county confirms 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized. The order advises residents to stay home “as much as possible” and to wear a mask when they go outside.

It bans people from gathering with people who aren’t in their households, whether publicly or privately, but church services and protests are excluded.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act