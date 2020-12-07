States will handle distribution of COVID-19 vaccines differently

FILE – In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April. Even before regulators have approved a single vaccine, the U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution and delivery systems needed to inoculate millions of citizens. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

Here in the U.S., states are handling vaccine distribution in different ways.

Most are going with health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients first, but plans could change.

“So, we need to set realistic expectations that there will be guidance that’s different in different states. The guidance will evolve as we get more and more vaccines. And that doesn’t mean anything’s wrong or we’ve changed our minds, it’s just the way it’s going to roll out,” said Stacy Hall, Director of Louisiana’s Public Health Immunization Program.

Louisiana plans to let its hospitals and EMS distribute the first doses to their staffs. It’s a strategy not just to protect the valuable workers, but to hopefully get the public on board.

“I’m really eager for them as the first group to really learn the science about the vaccine and step up and be vaccinated. I think that’ll set our whole campaign in Louisiana and nationally on the right track,” said Hall.

As for the cold storage of the vaccine, Louisiana doesn’t see it as overly challenging.

They also plan to use the state immunization information system to track who needs second doses and where the vaccine is being used most.

“I want us to keep going back to that. There will be challenges and issues, but what a wonderful opportunity to make a change in the trajectory of the pandemic,” said Hall.

The reality is, it will be months before the general public will get the vaccine at a pharmacy or drive thru.

