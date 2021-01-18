Specific lot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine paused in California after several allergic reactions

A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

California health officials are putting a pause on administering a specific lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after reports of possible allergic reactions around the state, including six in San Diego.

In a statement, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan recommended pausing lot 41L20A of the vaccine as officials investigate the reported reactions.

“Our goal is to provide the COVID vaccine safely, swiftly and equitably. A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours,” Pan said.

Pan added that the state was pausing the vaccines in the lot “out of an extreme abundance of caution” until an investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete.

While the state did not reveal the location where the reactions were reported, six people reported allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine at the vaccine super station at Petco Park on Jan. 14. The site was briefly closed following the reports but has since reopened, as other vaccine bathes were available to be administered.

Between Jan. 5-12, Department of Public Health officials said over 330,000 doses from the specific Moderna lot were distributed to 287 providers across California.

The pause on the lot is in place until an investigation conducted by the CDC, FDA, Moderna, and state health officials is complete.

This story was originally published by Jermaine Ong on KGTV in San Diego.