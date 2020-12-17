Secretary of State Pompeo quarantines after virus exposure

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says more of Hilary Clinton’s emails would be released. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining.

The department said Wednesday that Pompeo had tested negative for the virus but was being monitored by medical professionals.

The department said it would not identify the infected person with whom Pompeo came into contact for privacy reasons.

The announcement comes as Pompeo and the department have been criticized for hosting holiday parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo had been expected to attend President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting later Wednesday although the appointment was not listed on his public schedule.

