Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg quarantines after security agent tests positive for COVID-19

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Buttigieg met with transit and rail workers, as well as officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg started a 14-day quarantine Monday after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

“The agent had been in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with Secretary Buttigieg, including this morning prior to the agent’s positive result,” reads a statement from Department of Transportation Chief of Staff Laura Schiller.

Buttigieg has tested negative Monday and does not have any symptoms. He will quarantine for 14 days and following CDC guidelines.

The department says Buttigieg received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine “in recent weeks” and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is complete.

A second member of the security detail will also quarantine after being in close contact with the member who tested positive.

