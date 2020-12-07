Rudy Giuliani says he is ‘feeling good’ after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said late Sunday night that he is “feeling good” after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Giuliani said. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, also tweeted Sunday that his father was “feeling well.”

“My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being,” he tweeted.

President Donald Trump broke the news of Giuliani’s diagnosis on Sunday afternoon in a tweet. According to the Associated Press, Giuliani has been exhibiting symptoms and was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington.

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

At 76 years old, Giuliani is considered an “increased risk” for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Giuliani is the latest person in the president’s inner circle to contract COVID-19. Trump himself, along with first lady Melania Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Barron have all contracted the virus.

According to CNN, Andrew Giuliani contracted the virus in November.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has traveled throughout the country to lead the Trump campaign efforts to overturn election results in several battleground states on the basis of widespread voter fraud. Thus far, Giuliani has presented little evidence to support his claims.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not yet found any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would affect the results of the 2020 election.

