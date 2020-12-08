Research shows that COVID-19 survivors should get virus vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no rule book when it comes to COVID-19, with endless questions still surrounding the potentially deadly virus.

One big question that many are now asking: If you’ve already had the virus, should you get the vaccine when it becomes available?

“Certainly right now, it’s looking like they are going to recommend people that have had COVID to go ahead and get the vaccine when it’s available to them, based either on their job or on their other health conditions,” said Dr. Sarah Boyd, infectious diseases physician at Saint Luke’s Health System.

Boyd said it is important for everyone to get the vaccine, even those who already have had COVID-19.

“We know the majority of people that are at about 90 days, but there are some that probably longer,” Boyd said. “Over the next few months, there will be information I am sure coming out about the natural course of immunity and if at some point you are at risk to get reinfection.”

Amanda Finley tested positive for the coronavirus twice and wants to get the vaccine as soon as she can.

“For me, I haven’t had adverse reactions before, but the only way to know if it is going to affect long-haulers is if we try it,” Finley said. “I just don’t feel right saying, ‘oh, somebody goes try it for me.’ I will gladly do it. I will be first in line.”

She runs a Facebook group for COVID long-haulers.

Some of the members in the group are excited about the vaccine, while others are nervous about it. But Finley said a big reason why she will get the virus is a simple one.

“Because I definitely do not want to get this again,” Finley said. “It affects every system in the body. It’s not just a respiratory disease, that is just how we found it. It affects your cardiovascular system, it affects your brain, it affects your muscles. Everything.”

The FDA will consider an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine this week.

This story was first reported by Jordan Betts at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.