Republican National Committee chairwoman tests positive for coronavirus

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, stands after speaking during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports .

The New York Times reports McDaniel is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantining in Michigan.

She was last with President Donald Trump last Friday, and the NYT says she received her diagnosis on Wednesday.

BREAKING – Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

During an interview with Meet the Press on Sunday,when asked about the president’s delay in encouraging mask wearing, McDaniel said she and her family wear masks. “This isn’t a Republican or Democrat thing whether or not to wear a mask. What it is is it’s about personal freedom,” McDaniel told host Chuck Todd.

News of McDaniel’s positive COVID-19 test comes on the heels of the announcement that President Trump and First Lady both tested positive, as well as senior advisor Hope Hicks.