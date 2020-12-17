Representative gives farewell toast, opens a beer on floor of US House

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JoeCunningham.png

One-term Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-SC, might not be leaving the US House the way he wanted to, but he certainly was going to make the best out of his November election defeat.

Giving a farewell speech on the floor of the House on Thursday, Cunningham pulled out a can of beer from his jacket and opened it. Cunningham was toasting bipartisanship during his address on the floor.

“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together. We have to sit down and listen to each other and maybe even have a beer. The spirit of the bipartisanship and cooperation. I raised this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans,” Cunningham said.

It’s unclear if Cunningham actually finished the beer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requires House members to keep their masks on while in the chamber.

Cunningham lost re-election last month in a tight race against Republican Nancy Mace. Cunningham scored a narrow victory in South Carolina in 2018. Cunningham claimed the seat that was held by prominent Republican and the state’s former Gov. Mark Sanford.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

Forecast: Get set for Saturday

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again