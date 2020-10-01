President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The president confirmed late Thursday that Hope Hicks, a senior White House staffer who serves as counselor to the president, was infected with the coronavirus.

“The White House medical team andI will maintain a vigilant watch and appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said. “Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

While Conley is optimistic for the president’s recovery, according to CDC guidance, given Trump’s weight and age, he is at an enhanced risk of complications from the coronavirus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday evening.

Her infection was first reported by ABC News and Bloomberg.

Hicks was on board Air Force One during Trump’s trip to Minnesota yesterday, and to Cleveland on Tuesday. Photos taken by the Associated Press on Wednesday show Hicks was in close proximity of several other senior staffers, including Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino. ABC News reported that Hicks was on board the presidential helicopter Marine One with the president on Wednesday. None of the staffers were seen wearing a mask entering Marine One.

Earlier this week, Trump mocked his opponent Joe Biden in the presidential debate for his use of a mask.

“Tonight as an example, everybody had a test and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to,” Trump said on Tuesday. “But I wear a mask when needed. I wear masks. I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him he has a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Trump said on Fox News late Thursday evening that he is awaiting test results to find out if he has the virus.

“I’ll get my test back either tonight or first thing tomorrow morning,” Trump told Fox News.

ABC News said that Hicks was among a “tight group of advisers” to contract the coronavirus.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

Despite Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump remained out of the White House on Thursday. The CDC states that those who have been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days.

Trump was originally going to meet with supporters on Friday in Washington before heading to Florida for a Make America Great Rally. Those events have been canceled, according to the White House.

It’s unclear how long President and first lady Trump will quarantine.

First lady Melania Trump also tweeted about her diagnosis.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” the first lady said early Friday morning. “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020