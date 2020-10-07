Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
DC Dept. of Health encourages all White House staff, event attendees to get tested for COVID-19

In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo President Donald Trump, center, stands with Judge Amy Coney Barrett as they arrive for a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches from fourth row from front on far right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A FEMA report obtained by ABC News said that 34 White House staffers and contacts were infected with the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, some of those infected were not identified in the report, but a number of those infected havepublicly confirmed positive tests in recent days, including President Donald Trump.

According to PBS, which identified 33 of the 34 confirmed cases, 11 of the coronavirus cases stemmed from workers of last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland. The White House Correspondents Association confirmed three positive cases among its ranks.

Those who have identified positive coronavirus tests include:

  • White House aide Hope Hicks
  • First lady Melania Trump
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
  • Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
  • Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie
  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
  • Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  • Bodyman Nick Luna
  • Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins
  • Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway
  • Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss