Report: 34 White House staffers, contacts infected with the coronavirus

In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo President Donald Trump, center, stands with Judge Amy Coney Barrett as they arrive for a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches from fourth row from front on far right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A FEMA report obtained by ABC News said that 34 White House staffers and contacts were infected with the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, some of those infected were not identified in the report, but a number of those infected havepublicly confirmed positive tests in recent days, including President Donald Trump.

According to PBS, which identified 33 of the 34 confirmed cases, 11 of the coronavirus cases stemmed from workers of last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland. The White House Correspondents Association confirmed three positive cases among its ranks.

Those who have identified positive coronavirus tests include:

White House aide Hope Hicks

First lady Melania Trump

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Bodyman Nick Luna

Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway

Aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller