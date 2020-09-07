Recent study finds it’s ‘highly unlikely’ food can transmit COVID-19

A vendor hands bagged produce to another at a vegetable stand still open at the Pike Place Market during the coronavirus outbreak Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

According to a recent study, it is “highly unlikely” to become sick with COVID-19 after ingesting or touching food.

The International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods studied and found “no documented evidence that food is a significant source or vehicle for transmission of COVID.”

“While ingestion of the virus could potentially result in COVID-19 infection, oral transmission via food consumption has not been reported,” the organization said.

The committee went on to say that some countries don’t need to restrict food imports, test imported products, or ask companies to state their products are coronavirus-free because there’s “no documented evidence” that food is a carrier for COVID.

They say that the focus should be on protecting food workers, consumers, and restaurant patrons from becoming infected by person-to-person contact.