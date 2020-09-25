Queen Elizabeth II to trim costs as COVID-19 hits income

FILE – In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, members of Britain’s Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists. Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said Friday. Sept. 25, 2020 that a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a shortfall of 15 million pounds over three years in the royal household’s general funding. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists.

Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said Friday that a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a shortfall of 15 million pounds, or $19 million, over three years.

He said the impact of the pandemic is also likely to cause a 20 million pound shortfall in a 369-million-pound program to replace antiquated heating, plumbing and wiring at Buckingham Palace.

Officials have said the palace’s aging infrastructure, which had its last major upgrade after World War II, is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it’s not replaced.

Stevens said the royal household would not ask for more government money but would “look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies.”

Buckingham Palace has already introduced a staff pay freeze and a halt to hiring.

The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers 69.4 million pounds in the year to the end of March.