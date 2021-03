FILE – Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, waits for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday , Trump Jr. stated he “went through the CDC data” and claimed the number of deaths caused by COVID was declining to “almost nothing.” (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The AP said that Trump Jr. tested positive this week and does not have any symptoms. He has been isolating after testing positive.

Last month, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump tested positive for the virus. Their cases came amid a massive outbreak of coronavirus cases within the White House.