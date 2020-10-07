President Trump tells physician Wednesday ‘I feel great!’

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — In an official update on his health status since contracting COVID-19, President Donald Trump told his personal physician “I feel great” Wednesday morning.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Dr. Sean Conley also said the president’s vital signs remain “stable and in the normal range.” He added that Trump has not had a fever in more than four days and has not needed “supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

Meanwhile, the president is remaining inside the White House as he recovers and has no public events scheduled Wednesday. Aides are being told to take extensive precautions to prevent themselves from catching the coronavirus.

Wednesday’s update from Dr. Conley did not include any information on medications the president is being given. It did say lab tests show a detectable level of antibodies compared to last week.

The statement was tweeted out by Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who also tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home. Two others in her office, as well as several other aides at the White House have tested positive in the last week.