President Trump says he feels ‘perfect,’ calls coronavirus infection a ‘blessing from God’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday for the first time in five days following his three-day stay in Walter Reed Medical Center. Trump was released from the hospital on Monday.

On Wednesday, Trump released a video statement on Twitter to reassure Americans he is feeling well. Despite complications from the coronavirus late last week, which included a high fever and low oxygen levels, the president said that his coronavirus infection was a “blessing from God.”

While the president may still be contagious from the virus, there are questions on when the president first tested positive for the virus, and when his last negative test was.

Knowing when the president first contracted the virus is important as those with the virus are still considered contagious 10 days after the onset of the virus, according to the CDC.

“I wasn’t feeling so hot,” Trump said. “And within a very short period of time, they gave me Regneron… It was like unbelievable.”

The Regeneron treatment is formally known as “REGN-COV2,” and is an experimental drug that has only been trialed on 275 patients before the president’s infection. The treatment is a combination of two monoclonal and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the company said. REGN-COV2 is still early in its trial process to test for efficacy and side effects.

“I want everyone to get the same treatment as your president, because I feel great,” Trump said. “I feel like perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I got it.”

Trump went on to blame China for the spread of the virus, and said he wanted to make treatments free to Americans.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020