Shooting outside of White House caused President Trump to be removed from news conference

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump was removed from his evening coronavirus news conference on Monday after a shooting took place outside of the White House complex, Trump confirmed to reporters.



Minutes into his briefing, Trump was told to leave his briefing by a Secret Service agent. Trump said he was not taken to the bunker, and just stepped outside of the briefing room.

Trump said that a suspect was shot by law enforcement outside of the White House. Trump complimented authorities for handling the incident.

The Secret Service confirmed an officer-involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington. The intersection is roughly one block from the White House, and not far from the West Wing section of the White House, where the White House briefing room is located.

The Secret Service said that a male subject and a Secret Service officer were both transported to a local hospital.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service issued a statement late Monday indicating that a 51-year-old man told Secret Service officers he had a weapon.

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

Trump was in the midst of a briefing on the government’s response to the coronavirus when he was removed from the briefing. He returned moments after being removed.