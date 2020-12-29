President-elect Joe Biden criticizes Trump administration’s handling of distributing COVID vaccines

In Delaware on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration on their handling of distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden said the current administration is falling way behind when it comes to distributing vaccines. “It is not progressing as it should,” Biden said.

Biden said Trump promised 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of December, but only 2 million have received the first dose. Biden added that it would take years, not months, for all Americans to get vaccinated at the current rate.

Biden said he aims to distribute 100 million vaccine shots in his initial 100 days in office, adding that the current vaccination effort would need to be up five to six times to reach his goal of one million shots a day.

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” the President-elect said, noting he would also use the Defense Production Act to boost the production of materials for COVID vaccines.

“We’re going to get through this. Brighter days are coming, but it’s going to take all the grit and determination we have as Americans to get it done,” Biden said. “We need to be honest: The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic.”

Biden added that in his first 100 days, there would be a federal mask mandate on federal properties, but states and individuals would have to be part of the solution.

After pointing out former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s shifting his stance on masks, Biden called on President Trump to “clearly and unambiguously” promote mask-wearing and the vaccine during his final weeks in office.

“Look, my ability to change the direction this pandemic starts in three weeks, with thousands dying every day between now and then,” Biden said. “If we just step up together, wear masks, socially distance, wash our hands, avoid large indoor gatherings ― I know all these are not easy to ask. But I’m asking you to make a sacrifice. You’re already making tremendous sacrifices every single day.”