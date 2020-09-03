Pregnant women with COVID-19 more likely to deliver preterm, admitted to ICU, new study finds

A nurse waits behind a red line that shows the entrance of the COVID -19 zone to deliver the baby to a mother to go home at the Maternity Hospital, in Lima, Peru, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face more possible risks, a new study has found.

The study, which was published Tuesday in the British Medical Journal, revealed that pregnant women in the hospital with the virus are less likely to show symptoms but are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

The researchers also stated that pregnant women are more likely to deliver preterm, and the newborns were more likely to be admitted to the neonatal unit.

“Other factors that increased the risk of severe COVID-19 in these women included being older, being overweight, and having pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension or diabetes,” researchers said.

The study also stated that when compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age, pregnant and recently pregnant women with COVID-19 were less likely to say they had a fever.

Researchers said they analyzed 77 studies and looked at 11,432 pregnant women.

The study, which was partially funded by the World Health Organization, was done by researchers in the United Kingdom, the US, Spain, China, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.