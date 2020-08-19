Poll: A majority say they’re embarrassed by US coronavirus response

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A poll commissioned by CNN and conducted by SSRS showed a majority of Americans are embarrassed by how the US has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, and are angry about the way things are going in the nation. The poll conducted August 12 through 15 was released on Wednesday.

The poll surveyed 1,108 Americans, 31% of whom are Democrats, 27% of whom are Republicans, and the remaining 42% being either independent or a third-party supporter.

The poll has a 3.7% margin of error.

Here are the highlights:

68% of Americans are embarrassed by America’s coronavirus response, compared to 28% who say they’re proud

51% said they’re “very angry” about the direction of the country; 27% said they’re somewhat angry

57% said there should not be in-person learning in their community, compared to 37% who said their local schools should be open for in-person learning

49% said that pro sports should not be played, compared to 46% who say games should be played

As far as marks on President Donald Trump, 51% approve of his handling of the economy, compared to 44% who disapprove. While most Americans approve of his handling of the economy, 62% said he could be doing more to combat the coronavirus.

The number of Americans who are personally impacted by the virus has also increased in recent months. When the poll was last conducted in June, only 40% of Americans said they personally knew someone who was infected by the virus. In this month’s poll, 67% said they know personally know someone who has been infected.

To view the full poll, click here.

