Police in Florida investigating after two vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine stolen from hospital

A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Chattahoochee Police Department is investigating after two vials of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the Florida State Hospital.

Police said that they were made aware of the stolen vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. They were stolen from Florida State Hospital’s Medical Services Unit.

According to CPD, each vial was worth $5,000 and contained 10 doses each. The vials need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures and will spoil after a few hours at room temperature.

Few details have been released by police on the nature of the theft as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Florida State Hospital is Florida’s largest public mental health hospital. According to information released by the Department of Children and Families on Jan. 7, 22 staff and two patients are currently positive for COVID-19.

This story was originally published by WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.