Pelosi still ‘hopeful’ for more COVID-19 stimulus as White House blames her for airline layoffs

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she’s still hopeful lawmakers can reach an agreement on another COVID-19 stimulus bill, though Democrats and Republicans remain far apart in certain areas.

Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats and Republicans still remain far apart when it comes to additional unemployment funding, as well as more funding for local and state governments.

When asked if she believed this was the last chance to strike a stimulus deal ahead of Election Day, Pelosi said she would continue to hold out hope that Congress could reach a deal all the way up to election day.

Pelosi’s comments come the day that billions of dollars in stimulus funding provided through the CARES Act for the airline industry expired. American Airlines said Wednesday that it would go ahead with the furlough of nearly 20,000 pilots, and other airlines say massive layoffs are coming.

There is reportedly bipartisan support to extend more funding for the airline industry, but Democrats are hoping to roll those benefits into a more extensive bill.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blamed Pelosi for airline furloughs and layoffs during a briefing on Thursday, claiming that she wasn’t “being serious” in her negotiations.