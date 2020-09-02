Biker with COVID-19 who attended Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has died, Minnesota health officials say

Coronavirus

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
South Dakota motorcycle rally tied to COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota

Bikes are parked along Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A patient in Minnesota who had COVID-19, and attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, has died, the Minnesota Health Department confirmed to E.W. Scripps.

The Washington Post reported that this is the first death from the virus that was linked back to the rally.

In an email to E.W. Scripps, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health said the patient was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions “as do many people in that age group.”

The spokesman said the patient had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The 10-day event ended on Aug. 16.

According to the Associated Press, health departments in at least eight states are also trying to track virus outbreaks.

At least 260 cases in 11 states can be tied directly to the event, the Washington Post reported.

