Pandemic twitter trends; more yoga, fewer haircuts

In this March 19, 2020, photo made available by Steve Latart, Latard does yoga exercises at his home in Rogers, Minn. LaTart's yoga and warrior sculpting instructors at Life Time Fitness in Minneapolis are still teaching classes. They've just moved them from the gym to cyberspace, where they are livestreaming instructions from their website. LaTart says knowing he can still participate in the classes is keeping him sane. (Steve Latart via AP)

Americans are tweeting a lot about the band BTS, yoga and chicken during the pandemic.

As lockdowns and stay-at-home orders from the coronavirus pandemic pushed many of us inside and away from friends and coworkers, more conversations moved to social media. Twitter released a “twitter from home” trends report this week looking at what we are talking about on their platform between March and August.

They reported the yoga/meditation emoji was used 161 percent more during the pandemic than in 2019, the camping emoji was used 93 percent more, and in a sign of how many of us are learning new hobbies, the yarn/knitting emoji increased in use by 67 percent.

As for what we are not doing, the selfie emoji and the haircut emoji both decreased in use by 32 percent during the pandemic over 2019.

While at home, we are sharing more about our food and baking habits. According to Twitter, the top food mentions on their platform between March and August this year, compared to last year, are:

1. Chicken

2. Bread

3. Cake

4. Cookies

5. Cheese

6. Chocolate

7. Rice

8. Beans

9. Potato

10. Salad

Pushing chicken to the top of the list may be from a handful of restaurants introducing or bringing back chicken-related foods, including McDonald’s and Shake Shack.

Twitter noted the “cake” mentions may be part of a trend of fancifully designed cakes that don’t look like cake.

Other interesting lists include what shows and movies we’re talking about:

Most Tweeted About TV Shows

1. The Last Dance

2. Big Brother Brasil

3. Tiger King

4. SpongeBob SquarePants

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

6. Insecure

7. 90 Day Fiance

8. Grey’s Anatomy

9. Saturday Night Live

10. The Simpsons

Most Tweeted About Movies

1. Black Panther

2. Black Is King

3. The Avengers: Endgame

4. The Batman

5. Hamilton, The Musical

6. Sonic the Hedgehog

7. Mulan (Live Action)

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

9. The King of Staten Island

10. Frozen 2

Most Tweeted About Musicians

1. BTS (SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope)

2. Kanye West

3. Beyoncé

4. Drake

5. Megan Thee Stallion

6. NCT

7. Bad Bunny

8. ATEEZ

9. Cardi B

10. Harry Styles