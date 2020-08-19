Out of lockdown and mostly virus-free, Wuhan has reopened waterparks in the city

This image made from an Aug 3, 2020 video shows crowd gather in a pool as they watch performers on a stage at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wuhan, central China. For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city. Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at the popular amusement park chain. The park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up in August. (anonymous photo via AP)

BEIJING — For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city in central China.

Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain.

The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up this month.

Wuhan was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China and saw the most deaths. The region was completely locked down between late January and early April — people were restricted from leaving or entering the city, and those in town were restricted from leaving their homes.

The spread of the disease has been all but eradicated in China, though isolated outbreaks pop up sporadically.