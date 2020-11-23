Oregon governor encourages neighbors to call the cops on COVID-19 restrictions violators

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown attends a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. (Cathy Cheney/Pool Photo via AP)

States and regional health departments have created a patchwork of COVID-19 precautions and safety measures this holiday season. One challenge all of them face is enforcement.

In Oregon, the governor is asking people to call the cops on their neighbors if they see people violating COVID-19-related restrictions like gathering sizes.

“Do you want people calling the police on their neighbors?” a reporter from KGW asks Governor Kate Brown.

“Look, this is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement,” Governor Brown responds.

In another interview, Governor Brown said violating COVID-19 restrictions is “like a violation of a noise ordinance.” Her spokesman said they would work with local law enforcement to enforce Brown’s order, and how they issue citations, according to the Oregonian .

Brown has ordered a two-week “freeze” ; including limits to indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households. It also closes gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars.

Faith-based gatherings can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

Violators of the so-called “freeze” restrictions could face up to 30 days in jail, a $1,250 fine, or both.