Only about 50% of Americans want a COVID-19 vaccine, poll says

WASHINGTON — A new poll finds that only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines, even as states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes, and roughly another quarter say they won’t.

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to decide in the coming days whether to allow emergency use of two candidates, one made by Pfizer and the other made by Moderna.

