Oklahoma sorority isolated after 23 women test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma sorority isolated after 23 women test positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma State University logo

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STILLWATER, Okla. — At Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, officials on Monday confirmed 23 positive cases of COVID-19 at an off-campus sorority house.

All of the students living in the house were placed in isolation and are prohibited from leaving the facility, the university said in a statement.

“Due to the nature of this situation, the entire chapter house is in isolation or quarantine and will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the university wrote. “One member of the sorority who lives elsewhere is among those who tested positive and will also remain in isolation.”

All involved are being monitored by OSU and the Payne County Health Department. The school says contact tracing is also being conducted to further protect the community.

The confirmed cases come after a video was widely circulated over the weekend, showing dozens of maskless students packed into a nightclub in the college town.

“As a student, I’m frustrated as hell,” said Ryan Novozinsky, an OSU junior from Allentown, New Jersey, and the editor of the student newspaper. “These are people I have to interact with.

OSU has a combination of in-person and online courses, and students, staff and faculty are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC