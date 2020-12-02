Ohio woman who held party with 150 guests amid pandemic convicted of violating state health orders

The Hudson home that was booked by an Akron woman and used to hose a large house party.

HUDSON, Ohio — A Hudson woman who hosted a large house party at a rental home in October was convicted in Municipal Court Tuesday for violating state health orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The woman was convicted of violations prohibited and criminal damaging, both second-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.

On Oct. 10, the woman used a website to rent a home in the 6800 block of Windsor Road in Hudson, according to court records. More than 150 people attended the party, in excess of the number of people allowed by the mass gatherings order that limits groups to no more than 10 people.

Attendees caused more than $1,500 in damage to the property, according to court records.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that on the night of the party, police were called to the scene and multiple vehicles were towed throughout the night. The party eventually broke up around 3 a.m.

The woman was ordered to pay more than $2,000 in fines and to pay back restitution for the damage caused, court records say.

This story was originally published by Drew Scofield on WEWS in Cleveland.