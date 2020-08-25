Ohio State suspends more than 200 students for breaking COVID-19 policy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

School is back in session at Ohio State University. However, more than 200 students aren’t returning to the classroom just yet after they were suspended for violating the school’s new coronavirus pandemic policy.

Ohio State leaders say 228 students broke campus guidelines about social gatherings since returning to campus.

Students began moving back to the Columbus campus on Aug. 19. Upon their return, the university told students they needed to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit their get-togethers to no more than 10 people.

There’s no word on how long the students’ suspensions will last, but school leaders hope it will show others how serious they are about controlling the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Several other large universities across the country have been forced to suspend classes after large outbreaks of the virus on campus. Notre Dame shifted to remote learning after 150 students tested positive for COVID-19 after a week on campus. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made a similar shift after 130 students tested positive for the virus after a week of classes.

Also last, school administrators at Syracuse University admonished a group of students for holding a large gathering on the school’s quad, adding that the even may have already derailed plans for in-person learning.

