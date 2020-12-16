Not driving due to the pandemic? You may have a ‘COVID car’

Not using your car for months could lead to damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— Cars and the coronavirus are two things that have not meshed well. It’s creating what is now called a “COVID Car.”

“COVID cars are cars that have been sitting around for a long time and the batteries do not work,” Bob Gugino, owner of Bison Automotive said.

Gugino says he has seen a number of cars with similar issues with rotting brakes, dead batteries and severe neglect.

“Every day people are working more and more from home so this is a consequence of that,” Gugino said.

These consequences of cars just sitting around are happening to vehicles of all ages.

“All cars, whether new or old,” Gugino said, “It affects the older ones a little bit more but every car, if it’s not run, can have the battery die and the brakes rot out.”

The best way to make sure that does not happen? Drive your car around even if you don’t plan on going anywhere.

“Get the car up and go for a ride,” Gugino said, “You need 20-25 minutes of driving.”

This story originally reported by Jeff Slawson on WKBW.com.