Nightclub closures have turned Las Vegas home into ‘party house,’ and neighbors are fed up

These are photos provided by people living near Sunset and Jones showing dozens of cars and even a bus dropping people off for a gathering at a home that is notorious for hosting loud and extravagant parties

LAS VEGAS — Neighbors in the southwest part of Las Vegas are fed up over the wild scenes playing out in their area which have included flame throwers, rocket launchers, strippers and buses full of people as the Strip’s night and day clubs remain closed.

For weeks, Las Vegas police have been dealing with a sharp rise in complaints regarding “party houses,” some of which have been the scenes for shootings and murders.

Neighbors near one home on Sunset Road and Jones Boulevard say they are living next to a nightmare.

“It’s a party going madhouse out here,” Tony Grant said.

Grant and his wife Nanette, who is battling breast cancer, say the for past six months, people have been arriving to their neighborhood by bus, car and rideshares.

Videos shows dozens, if not hundreds, of people at the home, which at times includes laser light shows, loud music and nearly-naked women.

Online, the venue is billed as a day and nightclub available for gatherings and parties for $1,500 a day.

“There’s fire-based entertainment, including flamethrowers, and rocket launchers that are being set off within obviously 10- to 15-feet of 50-foot pine trees and homes,” Hadas Grant said.

Online records show Las Vegas police have taken more than a half dozen reports for “disturbing the peace” in the 5800 block of Patrick Lane since April 2020.

Records obtained by Clark County show authorities have placed administrative actions on the home, and fines have totaled $350.

The Grants say the gatherings have continued.

“On the day the citation was placed on the door, that Tuesday night was one of the largest gatherings or events that they’ve ever had, they’re laughing in the face of code enforcement,” Tony Grant said.

Interview requests to the group promoting the gatherings were not returned. But the home and the California-based owner are all over the county’s radar with an active investigation, according to authorities.

“The girls that we see walking in and out, a lot of them are dressed in a G string and a top,” Nanette Grant said.

The Grants are fed up and fear it may only be a matter of time before one of the parties get really out of control, and someone gets hurt.

Las Vegas police recently announced that at least 15 shootings and three other homicides at short-term rentals have occurred during recent months.

This story was originally published by Joe Bartels on KTNV in Las Vegas.