NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites

Coronavirus

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is making the offer to President Joe Biden in a letter obtained by The Associated Press and Axios.

In the letter, Goodell said that the league is committed to doing its part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in communities as possible, Axios reported.

There are already seven NFL stadiums serving as vaccine sites. They are in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami, and New England.

Goodell says stadiums should be prepared quickly because of previous offers as virus testing centers and election sites.

The Associated Press reported that Goodell said the plan was in conjunction with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers being invited on behalf of the league to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Super Bowl for free Sunday.

